DTX London, the UK’s leading digital transformation event, has announced its doors will open on 2-3 October 2024, for what is set to be one of the most exciting technology exhibitions of the year.

To maximise the experience, DTX will be co-located with Unified Communications EXPO (UCX) – the UK’s biggest show for colleague and customer communications, plus Digital Commerce Expo – which explores the technologies revolutionising customer experience.

DTX + UCX will welcome decision makers from the biggest brands in the UK, including Lloyds, BT, Microsoft, DWP, Booking.com and Deliveroo. These forward-thinking organisations will take centre stage, offering insights into how they are harnessing technology and data to drive forward their digital agendas whilst putting trust and security at the heart.

The event will be a hotspot to get involved in and learn about today’s most important digital conversations, with exclusive panels, workshops, technical deep-dives and community meetups.

Whether it’s AI, cyber security, DevOps or cloud, DTX provides insights across the entire technology stack, with UCX covering unified communications and collaboration tools for both colleague and customer experience. The events combined will provide visitors with ideas, case studies and unrivalled knowledge from those at the forefront of digital transformation – all under one roof.

The event has been designed around today’s most topical issues and its audience will gain unique insight around how to:

• Master the art of continuous reinvention to keep up with tech advancements

• Modernise IT tool stacks, maximise legacy infrastructure and reduce tech debt

• Cut through the noise and identify the AI use cases for your business

• Architect your way to next-gen software engineering and delivery whilst improving DevX

• Establish responsible frameworks for data and AI through effective governance and architecture

• Build a secure ecosystem that is responsive to today’s threat landscape

• Educate and empower colleagues with the latest communications and collaboration tools

• Meet changing customer demands for interaction and engagement

• Streamline your IT service desk for faster and more intuitive responses

• Attract and retain the best and diverse tech talent

DTX + UCX helps organisations stay ahead of the competition, offering insight to help them rethink their current operational strategies, reimagine their future possibilities and realise their potential for change.

Tackling this year’s event theme – ‘The Road to Reinvention’ – DTX + UCX will also present a series of case studies, roundtables, hacks, debates, and workshops.

To guarantee a front-row seat and join the game-changers and tech pioneers at this year’s most exciting digital event, get your free pass by clicking here.