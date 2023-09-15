Pulsant has recruited Navinder Uppal into the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer. Navinder has an extensive track record in system transformation and change management programmes. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, he will focus on providing strategic direction and leadership around the delivery of Pulsant’s digital and systems roadmap, including core business support systems and their integration into the wider digital client experience to support client and business needs.

Welcoming Navinder into this strategically important role, Pulsant CEO, Rob Coupland, says, “Nav will be a tremendous asset to Pulsant as we continue to pursue our ambitions within the edge infrastructure space. His passion for leading change focused on client outcomes and breadth of experience in digital execution and systems transformation are particularly relevant for us as operational excellence is a central pillar of our growth strategy.”

As a senior technology and digital transformation expert, Navinder brings more than two decades of experience to his role at Pulsant. As Group Technical Director at JLA Group – a position he held from 2019 until the present – he led a three-year improvement plan to deliver a cohesive service ecosystem through IoT innovation within JLA to improve process efficiency and digital client engagement. His impressive track record in driving technological change to support business resilience and performance has seen him hold senior technology roles in both public and private sector organisations.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Pulsant in such a challenging role to continue the great work already in place to drive the step change in system transformation at Pulsant. In the fast-paced digital environment we operate in, it’s essential to embed a progressive process and service infrastructure to support its strategic growth priorities. To succeed, I need to ensure all our team have access to the right tooling to deliver industry leading service to clients, and enhance that client sentiment via seamless self-service experience,” says Navinder.

The appointment follows the launch in June of PlatformEdge and the continued business focus on strategic investment across its national data centre network.