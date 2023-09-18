Colocation, rack space and cloud services provider, Host-IT, has announced the opening of data centres in Bristol and Nottingham, bringing the total to four in the UK. This number is expected to grow during the rest of 2023 and 2024.

With this, the company is offering a new range of packaged data centre services at each of its data centre locations, which also include Birmingham and Milton Keynes. These fixed price data centre services include VM’s (Virtual Machines), IaaS, Dedicated Servers (Bare Metal), quarter and half racks up to full racks – including power and connectivity. Full support during the setup phase and onsite 24/7 further enhances the user experience at each of the company’s data centre locations.

Andrew Willis, Managing Director of Host-IT, comments, “I am delighted that after the successful launch of Birmingham earlier this year, we are now live in Bristol and Nottingham. The team has worked very hard over the past few weeks to bring these to market.”

He adds, “Host-IT’s added-value packages are designed to streamline our customers’ data centre services requirements to ensure an effortless experience for all. Furthermore, our new website makes it easy to order these services with complete transparency on pricing.”

