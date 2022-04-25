Eaton has announced that it is building a new campus for its critical power systems in Vantaa, Finland, integrating all current activities into a much larger site. Stated for completion by the end of 2023, the 16,500 m² site will house research and development, manufacturing, warehousing, sales and service under one roof and will create up to 100 additional jobs.

Eaton’s expansion in this area is driven by strong business growth and the demand for systems that ensure business continuity, be it for data centres, commercial and industrial buildings or healthcare and marine applications. Situated in a prime location next to the Helsinki airport, the Vantaa facility will serve as Eaton’s Critical Power Solutions headquarters and a centre of excellence for data centres.

Eaton has a strong knowledge base in Finland, as its local subsidiary, with 250 employees, has been developing and manufacturing UPSs and power conversion technology since 1962. The decision to expand was prompted by growing demand for the output of Eaton’s existing factory in Espoo, including the grid-interactive UPS and energy storage systems that will support the energy transition away from fossil fuels.

Eaton is dedicated to improving sustainability and energy efficiency – both in terms of its processes and the products it manufactures – and this project is no exception. In fact, the existing Espoo plant has already sent zero waste to landfill since 2015, and the new building will feature various innovative Eaton technologies for reducing the carbon footprint, from power management solutions to electric vehicle chargers.

Karina Rigby, president, Critical Systems, Electrical Sector at Eaton in EMEA, says: “By investing and strengthening our footprint in Finland, we’re building on Eaton’s strong local heritage while delivering on our commitment to sustainability. Eaton’s power quality business is growing, driven by digitalisation and the energy transition, and thanks to the new Vantaa campus, we’ll be ready to support our customers now and in the future. It’s particularly exciting to see how UPS technology has evolved over time – today, it not only ensures business continuity for critical applications but also plays a role in the switch to renewables, by acting as a source of flexibility that supports grid stability.”