virtualDCS has unveiled a brand-new solution to bridge the data protection limitations of its popular open-source container software, Kubernetes, commonly dubbed K8s.

Known as CloudCover K8, the solution is built by utilising software from Veeam’s latest acquisition, Kasten. It offers complete end-to-end security and backup data immutability with ransomware protection, as well as being quick to deploy by using a state-of-the-art management interface.

The launch of CloudCover K8 follows virtualDCS announcing its commitment to focusing on providing disaster recovery and backup services to the channel, which has fuelled the company’s expansion, with two new employees starting and further recruitment plans in place.

Kurt Kiefer has joined virtualDCS as Chief Revenue Officer to spearhead the company’s desire to be Veeam’s leading channel-only partner. Kurt brings a host of channel experience to the role from leading vendors including Red Hat, Dell, HP, and immutable object storage provider, Zadara.

virtualDCS has also welcomed support apprentice, Judd Deighton, who will be involved in the company’s disaster recovery suite, CloudCover and the Veeam service range. Judd plans to eventually become one of virtualDCS’s fully qualified Veeam architects.

Kurt comments: “As new technologies, like K8s mature in the marketplace, it is exciting to work with a company that focuses on innovative services and enabling the industry to protect data from the ever-growing threats of cyber criminals and ransomware.

“The new CloudCover K8 service enables organisations to backup, replicate and protect their cloud native applications off-site. The cloud adjacent solution allows the seamless movement of applications between clouds and on-premise clusters, ensuring business data is protected if cyber protection policies fail.

“With K8s predicted to take over from traditional virtual machines, this rapidly evolving technology needs protecting. virtualDCS, working with its channel partners and the Veeam Kasten team, will ensure that CloudCover K8 continues to develop in line with market demands as this new cloud-native technology takes hold.”

Richard May, Managing Director at virtualDCS says: “The introduction of our new service offering further showcases our drive for industry innovation and commitment to Veeam technologies. We have an ambitious expansion strategy in place, and both the CloudCover K8 service and new team members will be core to achieving this growth.”

www.virtualdcs.com