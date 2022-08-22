Stream Data Centres has announced the addition of Mike Lebow as its new Senior Vice President of Location, Strategy and Development. In this role, Mike will lead all aspects of the pre-construction project lifecycle, from market analysis, site identification and acquisitions, to zoning, permitting, utility upgrades and interconnections. Mike’s wealth of experience will directly support Stream’s mission to find high-quality sites and deliver capacity to its customers when and where it’s required. Concurrently serving as Co-Founder and Partner of Headwaters Site Development, an independent affiliate launched in 2022 in partnership with Stream, Mike’s deep industry expertise will ensure that Stream customers will have access to well-vetted sites in the most advantageous and desirable markets in the Americas.

Prior to Stream, Mike developed his site development expertise in the renewable energy sector, leading the identification and development of 10 commercial wind energy facilities totalling almost 2GW. From there, he joined Google’s Energy and Location Strategy team, where he worked for nearly eight years, helping scale the company’s global data centre infrastructure efficiently and sustainably. During his time there, Mike helped Google acquire 13 data centre campuses across North and South America, totalling thousands of acres and enabling multiple gigawatts of data centre capacity. Most recently, he oversaw Google’s data centre portfolio in Latin America, including strategic planning and capacity deployment to grow Google Cloud in the region.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Stream Data Centres team,” comments Mike. “Stream is a company that is both fantastic to work with, and to work for. They have a long track record of success, strong financial partners, and a robust customer pipeline; but the thing I value the most is the team’s entrepreneurial attitude. Leadership here is willing to take risks and support new initiatives that solve problems for our customers in this dynamic industry. I look forward to helping accelerate Stream’s new ventures and expansions, identify ideal data centre locations, and deliver shovel-ready sites to meet our customers’ evolving needs. It is an honour to be part of one of the industry’s most customer-centric companies and I’m excited to help scale the platform with the implementation of robust processes and industry best practices.”

“At Stream, we pride ourselves on meeting the exacting needs of the world’s most sophisticated data centre users. And the only way we can continue to drive value for customers is by onboarding the best minds with deep experience. Team members like Mike who combine strong project execution capabilities with Stream’s commitment to honest and ethical client and community interaction help us remain a trusted partner and collaborator for those seeking a full suite of data centre services,” states Stream’s COO and Partner Michael Lahoud. “We have no doubt that Mike is the strongest possible leader for this practice, and his proven track record of success with industry – leading companies makes us sure that he will bring game-changing insights to both our company and our customers.”

www.streamdatacenters.com