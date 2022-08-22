Nidec has announced that it has added products to its line-up of water-cooling modules for data centres.

In recent years, data centres that support ICT services’ operations are witnessing an increase in thermal load due to the technical advancement of the CPU (Central Processing Unit), the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), and the ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) among other products, making the requirements for cooling components increasingly strict. With more than 300W of heat generated from high-end CPUs, heatsinks, fans, and other air-cooling systems are considered insufficient to accommodate such an amount of thermal energy. This is why the need for water-cooling systems is on the rise. Additionally, compared with their air-cooling counterparts, water-cooling products can reduce an entire server’s electricity consumption by approximately 30% (according to the results of Nidec’s own investigations and research).

Now, Nidec has added to its line-up CDUs (Coolant Distribution Units), manifold units, water-cooling modules, pumps, and other products, all of which boast high heat-exchange efficiency and low electricity consumption among water-cooling systems.

Since any defect to a water-cooling system can directly cause an ICT service to shut down, the redundancy of the CDU’s main components plays crucial roles. Nidec’s latest CDU is of a compact, rack-installable size (4U) with a cooling capability of 80kW. This product, for the first time in the industry, has redundancy in its critical components of pump, electric power source, and control board (all two units per CDU), as well as other excellent features of serviceability and long-term reliability, which enable hot swap (replacing an existing faulty item without having a shutdown).

As a company with accurate design, simulation, and machining technologies and equipment used for HDD spindle motors (which we own the largest global market share) and other products, Nidec can offer highly reliable products with an excellent cooling capability at a low price.

Individual water-cooling modules can be customized to meet our customers’ requirements such as product sizes and heating values. Nidec stays committed to upgrading its technologies and producing more products in-house to save cost and cover more categories of business and industries.

www.nidec.com