Vertiv has introduced the Geist Rack Transfer Switch (RTS), a new line of transfer switches that provide redundant power to single-corded devices, and the Liebert GXT5 lithium-ion UPS, designed for rack or stand-alone installation. These space-saving devices are ideal for use in distributed IT networks and edge computing locations and are now available and shipping from stock in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The Vertiv Geist RTS instantly detects loss of power and automatically switches the load to an alternative source in less than four to eight milliseconds, allowing the supported servers and other critical devices to continue to operate through a planned or unplanned outage. It is currently available in basic upgradeable and enhanced intelligence models, as well as switched and outlet-level monitored models. Basic upgradeable models include the intelligence needed today, with the option to upgrade technology as needs evolve. Enhanced intelligence models provide a comprehensive view of critical IT equipment power usage, available either at the rack or via remote access.

In addition to providing redundant power, the Vertiv Geist RTS also proactively monitors the IT environment, including temperature, humidity, and airflow. Users have the option to enhance device monitoring features, with remote monitoring of IT power usage. The Vertiv Geist RTS can support up to 24 outlets for higher-density rack configurations.

Available in 1000VA, 1500VA, 2000VA and 3000VA capacities, the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion is a double-conversion, online UPS which leverages the higher power density of lithium-ion to pack more battery runtime in the same amount of space as a typical valve-regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery. The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion also supports scalable runtime with the ability to add up to eight 1U lithium-ion external battery cabinets to each UPS.

Lithium-ion batteries typically last eight to 10 years – roughly the lifespan of the UPS itself – compared to about three to five years for VRLA batteries, potentially eliminating costly and inconvenient battery replacements and maintenance. Lithium-ion batteries are also significantly lighter than VRLA batteries and perform better at higher temperatures, reducing the expenses and energy required for rack cooling. These inherent benefits give Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion customers a total cost of ownership (TCO) that is up to 50% lower than a similar UPS using VRLA batteries, during the typical life of the UPS. Moreover, the Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion features a high power factor (0.9-1.0) and efficiency up to 95% in online mode and up to 98% in active ECO mode, enabling further savings on energy and costs.

“As edge computing, IoT and 5G continue to expand and become the new backbone of digitalisation, distributors and resellers are looking for efficient solutions to protect small and micro IT sites against power outages,” says Birgit Jackson, Director, Integrated Racks and IT Solutions for Vertiv in EMEA. “These additions to our IT channel portfolio bring a series of benefits to support growth at the edge of the network, enabling businesses to leverage latest technologies and accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

The Vertiv Geist RTS and Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS are ideal for banking, healthcare, financial services, education, energy, government and transportation industries that operate micro data centres, distributed IT networks or edge computing data centres.

These latest additions to Vertiv’s IT channel portfolio enable EMEA resellers in participating countries to earn more points through the Vertiv Incentive Programme (VIP), which allows partners to easily win rewards without the need for any reporting. Bonus points are uploaded into the Vertiv Partner Portal monthly, and the partner only needs to log in to redeem them.