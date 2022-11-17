LightEdge has earned compliance re-certifications for HIPAA, HITRUST, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3, as well as a new certification for ISO 22301. In addition to renewing all compliance certifications for LightEdge’s legacy locations, the team extended its certifications into recently acquired data centres, including LightEdge Cavern Suites and the San Diego and Phoenix facilities formerly operated by NFINIT.

All 11 LightEdge data centres are now compliant with HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI, and SOC (SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 3). Most locations are also compliant with HITRUST, ISO 20000-1, and ISO 22301, and the team is on track to achieve certification across all facilities for those three standards in 2023.

“We invest extensive time and resources into our annual compliance certification process, because we know it’s critical for our customers, many of whom operate in highly regulated industries such as healthcare and finance,” says Michael Hannan, Chief Security Officer for LightEdge. “With consistent 100% uptime, a highly redundant and secure network, and our proven security and compliance processes and expertise, we’re proud to help our clients rest easy.”

LightEdge is certified in the following widely recognised standards:

● HIPAA: verifies that LightEdge’s development, security, and compliance protocols meet key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements for appropriate risk management.

● HITRUST: demonstrates that systems within LightEdge’s environment meet the information risk management and compliance requirements to protect data within the healthcare industry.

● ISO 20000-1: ensures all cloud hosting or IT infrastructure is managed consistently with an internationally recognised standard of excellence.

● ISO 22301: proves LightEdge’s ability to establish and maintain a business continuity management system.

● ISO 27001: empowers clients to make informed decisions about their cloud security services and ensures vendor accountability.

● NIST: shows LightEdge’s commitment to the NIST cyber security framework to properly identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover from security incidents.

● PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard): ensures that LightEdge’s data centre facilities and services meet the strict security requirements set by PCI.

● SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3: demonstrates that LightEdge’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet third-party CPA standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.