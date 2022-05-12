Nebulon has announced four-minute ransomware recovery on LenovoTM ThinkSystem rack server edge deployments. With this announcement, Nebulon provides enterprises with a Lenovo-based 2-server cluster alternative for their edge data centres with near-instant recovery capabilities. This solution occupies a 33% smaller physical footprint equating to a one-third cost reduction as compared to 3-node-minimum hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions, which can take hours or even days to fully recover from ransomware attacks.

The edge data centre market is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2021 to $19.1 billion by 2026. The edge comes with an increased risk of both unwanted physical and network access to edge deployments. Beyond phishing and drive-by download scams, physical access is often more difficult to monitor across remote and distributed edge locations. A server can be infected with malware due to a reason as simple as a door or closet being left unlocked or ajar, for example. With ransomware, malware, and wiper attacks on the rise, administrators are redoubling their efforts to secure the edge. Cyber resilience for infrastructure at the edge is a must-have. When the worst happens, it is critical for companies to have solutions in place that incorporate remotely controlled, rapid ransomware recovery.

Lenovo ThinkSystem rack servers offer the value, flexibility, and efficiency to meet critical demands at the enterprise edge. With today’s announcement of Nebulon TimeJump for Lenovo rack servers, that value now also includes rapid cyber recovery and a 33% smaller footprint at the edge. Nebulon TimeJump is the first and only Lenovo server and storage solution offering complete ransomware recovery in less than four minutes, and it is available for small 2-server high-availability clusters, providing significant savings with a comparable level of availability versus 3-node minimum HCI solutions.

Nebulon TimeJump builds on Nebulon’s smart Infrastructure cloud control plane, Nebulon ON, which uses multi-factor authentication (MFA) to prevent unauthorised login- a feature enabled for every user that cannot be turned off. Additionally, Nebulon ON enforces integrated role-based access control (RBAC), so organisations have a firm handle on who has local or remote access to the operating environment and data. Smart Infrastructure further strengthens data security with always-on encryption for data at-rest and in-flight, enabled by a hardware-generated encryption key versus a user-generated one, which minimises the risk of human error.

“Data at the edge faces higher security risks and cost pressures than core data centre deployments,” says Nebulon CEO Siamak Nazari. “With Nebulon, enterprises can reduce costs while improving cyber resilience at the edge—and if attacked by ransomware, they can recover in under four minutes.”