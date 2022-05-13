Arc Solutions and DCConnect have signed an agreement to radically simplify how users around the globe connect across the Middle East. Arc joins DCConnect’s ecosystem of more than 1,000 points of presence (PoPs) globally and is presenting its services via DCConnect’s global platform.

The partnership enables seamless connectivity across both company’s footprints. DCConnect expands its reach in the Middle East through Arc’s terrestrial and low latency network while Arc integrates its services into DCConnect’s platform for full end-to-end automated service delivery. DCConnect offers two-way inter-carrier software-defined network (SDN) orchestration through API integration, as well as a data centre interconnection (DCI) marketplace.

“It is exciting to see connectivity to key digital hubs in the Middle East offered on-demand to users across the globe. Together with DCConnect, we’re making it simple, efficient and fast to connect across the region and roll out applications and services. We share a vision for friction-free connectivity delivered via the web or API with no barriers between networks. DCConnect’s orchestration capabilities mean that users can build the networks they need with a model that puts them in control of their services,” says Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO at Arc. “We are looking forward to working together and delivering world-class networking for customers around the world.”

The partnership with DCConnect allows Arc and its customers to reach out to over 1,000 data centres and major public cloud players across Europe, North America and APAC with its advanced SDN technology.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity in offering simplified access to key hubs across the Middle East. For example, an enterprise in Singapore can now rapidly turn up services and roll out applications across digital hubs in the Middle East with a simple but powerful networking model. Our partnership with Arc enables more organisations to experience our platform and see how simple it can be to connect and grow across the globe. This is a win-win for both of our businesses, and I look forward to growing together with Arc,” comments Henry Lam, CEO at DCConnect.

Arc and DCConnect are jointly developing further innovative solutions for customers in the Middle East and beyond, combining both companies’ expertise, network capabilities and visions for the future. The companies are making it simple for customers to benefit from wider coverage, faster speed to market, higher cost-efficiencies and rapid provisioning, from a single provider and experience.