AirTrunk is strengthening its presence in Japan, announcing plans to build a new 110+ megawatt (MW) hyperscale data centre in West Tokyo, named AirTrunk TOK2 (TOK2).

TOK2 will become the company’s eighth data centre, joining its rapidly expanding APJ platform that includes SYD1, SYD2, SYD3 and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore, HKG1 in Hong Kong and TOK1 in Japan. Collectively, the platform will offer 1.2 gigawatt (GW) of capacity.

The new data centre is strategically located in western Tokyo, servicing a major cloud availability zone and complementing AirTrunk’s East Tokyo data centre, TOK1, that opened less than six months ago. Together, the data centres will provide location diversity for AirTrunk’s hyperscale customers in the Tokyo region.

AirTrunk Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robin Khuda, says: “As Japan continues to digitalise at scale, we are seeing strong shifts in cloud adoption, with analysts projecting the country’s public cloud services market to grow 19.5% annually to 2025. Global and Japanese technology companies are focusing on Tokyo as a key growth market.”

Robin continues: “AirTrunk’s new TOK2 hyperscale data centre in West Tokyo, along with TOK1 in East Tokyo, will take our total capacity in Japan to more than 410MW, giving customers the unprecedented ability to scale and grow in the Tokyo region. The facility will be delivered with AirTrunk’s trademark speed, scale, reliability, and efficiency.”

Built across more than 4.6 hectares (11.36 acres) of land and powered by dedicated high voltage substations, the agile campus will utilise flexible, innovative designs configured to meet customer requirements and drive greater capacity optimisation.

Maintaining AirTrunk’s high efficiency and sustainability standards, it is designed to an industry-low power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 and will utilise direct air-free cooling.

AirTrunk’s Head of Japan, Nori Matsushita says: “AirTrunk’s multi-billion-dollar investment into the economy will support the Japan Digital Agency’s path toward digitalisation, contributing to the country’s post-COVID recovery. We are also creating thousands of jobs in Japan during the development and on-going operations of our data centres.”

Nori continues: “It’s an exciting time to be a part of AirTrunk in Japan as we expand our team to support the growth of our data centre platform. With a diverse and flexible workplace, learning and development opportunities, a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Shibuya Tokyo and industry-leading data centres, AirTrunkers can make their impact as we scale and sustain the digital future of Japan and beyond.”