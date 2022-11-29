The DST-Pro 5K is a feature-packed docking station designed to deliver unrivalled video output, says Lindy. Housed in a robust aluminium body, this dock delivers additional connectivity for your device. A space-saving stand is also included to help keep your workspace clutter-free.

When it comes to external display resolution, this docking station stands out from the crowd. With support for a single display resolution of 5k at 60Hz (DisplayPort), you can connect your laptop with some of the industry’s leading displays and monitors. There is also support for dual display (5K at 60Hz and 4K at 60Hz) and triple display (one 4K at 60Hz, two 4K at 30Hz) setups. So, whether you need one, two or three displays, simply plug in your laptop and allow the DST-Pro 5K to provide Ultra HD resolutions through a single USB-C connection.

This docking station delivers great additional connectivity, according to the maker. SuperSpeed USB (5Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, SD, microSD, HDMI, DisplayPort and a 3.5mm combo jack are all featured. This allows for improved internet speeds, greater storage capacity and a comprehensive desktop experience.

This docking station comes with a 24W PSU (Power Supply Unit). This is to ensure that there is enough power for the docking station to function without needing to take any power from your device’s connected charger. Thanks to the integrated PD 3.0 port, you can plug your USB-C charger into the docking station and experience up to 100W pass-through charging (depending on the charger’s capabilities). The USB-A port on the front of the dock also has support for Battery Charging 1.2 meaning you can charge mobile devices with 5V and up to 1.5A.

This docking station does not require any driver installation. This allows for large-scale implementation and a hassle-free experience.

The DST-Pro 5K is available now from Lindy at a retail price of £190.