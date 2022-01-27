Gateview Technologies has introduced its line of slim VerticalStack Power Distribution Units (PDUs) to its PowerLOK family that triples the amount of power in a single 72in vertical format. The single- and three-phase distribution units provide more room to access racked equipment in highly dense rack cabinets.

Gateview’s advanced high-density design and factory automation provide substantial technology in a compact footprint. The new VerticalStack PDUs lead the market in power density with up to 52 kW in a single 72in high x 2.18in wide footprint. Users can choose various power options with two or three vertical stack options – from 15kW to 34.4 kW for two stacked PDUs and up to 51.6kW for three stacked PDUs.

“Due to today’s increasing compute-intensive workloads, power densities continue to rise,” notes Frank DeLattre, Gateview’s Executive VP of Sales and Marketing. “Our new VerticalStack PDUs not only save considerable space in cabinets, but they give users the flexibility to choose from various power levels up to 52kW to accommodate the densest of IT cabinets. Through our advanced technology, we’re helping data centre operators reduce capital and operating costs while increasing reliability.”

Made in the USA in an AS9100 aerospace standard facility to ensure the highest quality, features of VerticalStack PDUs are many, including:

• 24in, 36in, 41in and 46in lengths

• Key-slot buttons on 12.25in spacing for easy rack mounting.

• Optional joining bracket available to allow placement as one PDU.

• Patented CordLOK secures power with easy single-hand insertion and removal of cords.

• Improved access to equipment in power-dense racks with low-profile & angled input whip.

• Precise monitoring of all PDU power and temperature information, via SNMP and Ethernet with a rotating touch-screen display versus failure-prone push buttons.

• Power dashboard that provides visual historical graphing of power monitoring.

• Fast delivery – some models available in just days.

Gateview’s innovative designs outperform legacy brands while elevating users’ experience from product selection, ordering and delivery to deployment, product performance and quality.