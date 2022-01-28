One of the largest personnel certification schemes in the UK for those working within the construction and the built environment, the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS), has expanded its scheme to include digital skills.

Being the sole ID and competence card scheme in this industry that demonstrates the skills, knowledge, qualifications, and experience of individuals, and with ECS cards being compulsory on almost all UK construction sites, the ECS Scheme is recognised and endorsed within many industries throughout the UK, including Network Infrastructure and now Digital Infrastructure.

Now the ECS is expanding the successful scheme into Digital Support occupations:

Digital Support Technician and Operative

Network Security Technician

Digital Network Engineer

Digital Support Manager

These occupations cover those using digital technologies (likely as part of IT and/or telecoms infrastructure roles) in areas such as digital communications, network systems, data centre operations and management, network and cyber security, programming, software, support, and user skills.

Not only are these areas essential skills for organisations of all sizes in a growing digital age, but there are also increasing overlaps between the traditional craft electrotechnical skillsets and the development of greater automation, controls, and programming requirements for those working within the built environment.

To develop these new routes to personnel certification, ECS worked with the Department for Education, Institute for Apprenticeships, British Computer Society – Chartered Institute for IT, awarding organisations and providers, such as Pearson, CompTIA and the leading provider of technical education for the digital infrastructure industry, CNet Training, alongside a number of large employers and industry stakeholders.

The cards are supported by education and training providers that deliver industry recognised qualifications, for example the new Digital Support Technician card is supported by the qualification level 4 Certified Data Centre Technician Professional (CDCTP®) and the Certified Wireless Infrastructure Technical (CWIT®), plus the level 5 data centre programs that span specialisms across the technical data centre environment from design and audit through to data centre sustainability.

The Digital Support Manager card is supported by the level 5 Certified Data centre Management Professional (CDCMP®) program and the highly regarded level 7 Master’s Degree in Data Centre Leadership and Management. Those with the CNet qualifications and ECS Health & Safety Assessment can apply online at www.ecscard.org.uk via MyECS, an online portal that allows card holders to manage their ECS applications and renewals.

Andy Reakes, Head of Growth at the Joint Industry Board and Electrotechnical Certification Scheme says, “All requirements for ECS cards are developed and agreed by industry. This latest expansion is the result of continued hard work with a number of organisations to ensure ECS covers sectors that are essential in the built environment of the 21st century.”