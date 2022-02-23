BCL Enclosures’ T and HBT Range of small multipurpose boxes with lids are moulded in ABS for maximum strength, yet can easily be punched or drilled to suit different applications. These high-quality, professional-looking box enclosures are available from stock in three standard colours – black, white or light grey – plus a large range of other RAL colours that can be supplied on request. The T1-26, HBT3 and HBT4 boxes are matt finish in all three colours, whereas the T2, T3 and T4 models have a polished finish.

There are six different multipurpose boxes in the T and HBT range: T1-26 measures 40mm x 28mm x 18mm with a nominal wall thickness of 1.0mm; HBT3 is 73.5mm x 51mm x 25.5mm with nominal wall thickness of 1.75mm; T2 measures 75mm x 56mm x 25mm with a nominal wall thickness of 1.5mm; T3 is 75mm x 51mm x 27mm with a nominal wall thickness of 1.5mm; T4 is 111mm x 57mm x 22mm with a nominal wall thickness of 2.0mm; HBT4 measures 113mm x 59mm x 24mm with a nominal wall thickness of 1.75mm.

Lids are securely retained by four countersunk, self-tapping screws. Spare self-tapping screws can be ordered in packs of 100 pieces in sizes to suit each model and are either black passivated countersunk posidrive screws for black boxes or zinc plated countersunk posidrive screws for white boxes.

BCL’s customization services include drilling or punching of custom cut-outs to suit individual applications and screen printing, plus most of BCL’s enclosures can also be moulded in different materials if required. Advice on specification and customization is readily available from experienced staff in the company’s UK offices.