Nasuni announced record results for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The strong growth was fuelled by unprecedented demand for Nasuni’s cloud-native file services platform, as enterprises accelerate the migration of critical file infrastructure to the cloud. Ransomware threats have also pressured enterprises to rethink their approach to critical data infrastructure. According to a 2020 McKinsey report, the global pandemic has caused enterprise IT to accelerate digital transformation plans by three to four years, and cloud migration is a key part of those plans. The company also recently showcased Nasuni Labs, an open source repository for its customers to enable innovation with its file services platform powered by community collaboration.

In 2021, Nasuni saw:

A 54% growth in enterprise logos choosing Nasuni for their file storage needs.

Initial deals size of capacity under management for new logo customers expand 196% from prior year.

81% growth in new customer Annual Contract Value bookings.

World class customer support delivering top decile gross customer retention rates of over 98% and net customer retention rates of 118%.

A Net Promoter Score (NPS) score of 86.

Customers continue to move more workloads to Nasuni resulting in 35% of annual subscription contacts valued north of $350,000 per year.

Its largest deal in company history completed with a Fortune 100 company to replace their traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS) and backup vendors to protect against ransomware.

Additional achievements in 2021 include:

Nasuni Files for Google Cloud: This offering uses the Google Cloud Archive Storage class to store enterprise file data while still providing high-performance file sharing, giving customers a significantly less expensive and easier-to-manage cloud alternative to traditional Windows File Servers.

Global File Acceleration (GFA): This platform feature performs near real-time analysis of file usage to prioritize data propagation of new files across multiple locations, giving global users the fastest possible access to shared files, while a new layer of intelligence allows even tighter Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) on newly-created data to further decrease the risk of data loss.

NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for Global Customer Support Excellence: Nasuni’s customer success team received the coveted NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award in 2021 for demonstrating ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty and continuously exceeding expectations. Nasuni received a Net Promoter Score of 86. According to Bain & Company, the creators of the NPS system, a score of 50 is excellent while a score of 80 or more is considered world class.

Three patents awarded: Nasuni added three patents, expanding its patent portfolio around its global file system inventions.

Appointment of W. Thomas Stanley to Nasuni’s Board of Directors: A 30-year tech industry veteran, Stanley brings proven strategic insight for driving sales and revenue to help Nasuni capitalize on record demand for its file services platform.

Chris Addis named vice president of sales, EMEA: Addis is spearheading the strategy and growth plans in the UK, Germany, France, and other EMEA markets.

Driven by Nasuni’s strong customer community, Nasuni Labs is a new open source repository on GitHub that hosts projects built using the Nasuni files services platform and other third-party technologies, giving customers access to innovations powered by community collaboration. All Nasuni Labs solutions will be made publicly available for customers to use and customize. There is no charge for these tools, aside from any cloud costs that may be incurred. Its first projects focus on Analytics, Search and Automation:

Analytics and Search: The new Nasuni Labs-built Analytics Connector Scheduler makes it easy to search and analyse file data using best-of-breed cloud analytics solutions from AWS and Azure. Amazon Kendra and Elasticsearch are examples of powerful cloud services that customers can easily leverage for their file data with the help of Nasuni Labs.

Automation and Orchestration: Nasuni Labs automation and orchestration offerings will allow customers to deploy and configure the platform at scale, supporting Nasuni’s ability to deploy in large enterprises with fewer IT resource requirements. New tools simplify management, streamline core administrative tasks and orchestrate provisioning and reporting operations.

“In 2021, we saw enterprise IT leaders increasingly turn to the cloud to solve their challenges with explosive data growth and endless threats of ransomware attacks. Our continued growth validates the approach of a file data services platform being the key to managing cost and providing outstanding data protection via the cloud,” says Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni. “This past year was another exceptional year for the company and we’re confident that our plans around product innovation and continued outstanding customer support will lead to 2022 being an even better year for Nasuni.”