Cloudian has announced a new remote managed service offering called HyperCare under which the company provides complete “lights out” management of Cloudian object storage solutions in a customer’s own data centre. In addition, for organizations that prefer to manage their storage infrastructure themselves, Cloudian has enhanced its existing service offerings with new Support Plus advanced monitoring. HyperCare and Support Plus reflect Cloudian’s long-standing leadership in delivering public cloud-like solutions, services and resulting benefits on-premises.

HyperCare: Enabling customers to focus on innovation, not infrastructure

As data volumes continue to grow and provide new opportunities for insight and innovation, managing this data to ensure its protected and easily accessible when needed has become more complex. For many organizations, this challenge is exacerbated by the increasing difficulty of finding and hiring the storage professionals they need within constrained budgets.

HyperCare addresses these challenges by having Cloudian storage experts take on the responsibility of managing customers’ Cloudian storage appliances and software in their own data centres. This includes:

• Monitoring

• Upgrades and expansions

• Incident and change management

• Monthly service level and health check reporting

• A dedicated trusted advisor to ensure best practices in ongoing operations and future planning.

HyperCare frees customers of all day-to-day management tasks and enables them to simply consume storage resources just as they would in a public cloud, but behind their firewall and under their control.

Support Plus: Advanced monitoring for keeping operations running smoothly

As an enhancement to its existing support services, Cloudian has introduced Support Plus. This new offering provides 24×7 advanced monitoring for all service priority levels as well as personalized guidance on software and hardware maintenance and cluster management. It also includes remote assistance for customer upgrades.

“As data has become a more strategic asset, IT leaders should be able to focus on helping their organizations extract greater value from that data, not managing infrastructure,” says Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “Whether it’s taking on that responsibility fully with HyperCare or partly with Support Plus, Cloudian is committed to making data management as effortless as possible by enabling customers to capitalize on our storage expertise.”