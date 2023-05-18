Clearwater County, located in west-central Alberta, Canada, has announced its selection of Perle console servers for the out-of-band management of micro data centres, also known as point-of-presence (PoP) sites. The IOLAN console servers will enable administrators to remotely access and manage all equipment housed in numerous PoP sites throughout the county, as part of the Core Backbone Broadband Internet Plan. This multi-year initiative aims to deliver high-speed internet connectivity at lower prices to a majority of local residents and businesses.

With multiple PoPs needed across a wide geography, a robust method to remotely access and manage the various sites is critical. Using IOLAN SCG console servers for out-of-band management is the solution chosen by Clearwater County. Bradley Welygan, IT System Administrator for Clearwater County, says, “We use them for connectivity to a bunch of Point of Presence sites throughout the county for out-of-band management of the fiber and network equipment. Each IOLAN SCG is managing the whole site – the DC, the AC, the networking equipment – everything that needs to be accessed and managed remotely.”

Bradley and his team can connect to each IOLAN SCG Console Server directly over the fiber infrastructure or by using LTE access as a backup.

“We had been using a different provider, but their price point was too high. From a functionality standpoint, the Perle products deliver what we require at a more affordable cost” says Bradley Welygan, IT System Administrator for Clearwater County.