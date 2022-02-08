Airedale has announced the launch of its new precision cooling range, SmartCool ONE, designed specifically to answer the efficiency and scale challenges faced by colocation and hyperscale data centres.

With capacities of up to a huge 1MW, SmartCool ONE is a true representation of Airedale’s global ambitions. The range will be manufactured in the UK, Spain and the US, standardised to match the needs of a global market and designed to deliver increased efficiencies, reduced operational costs and reduced energy consumption, whilst maximising cooling kW per m2.

Elevating the design principles of Airedale’s existing SmartCool range, SmartCool ONE has been re-developed from the ground-up, with cost, efficiency and the needs of colocation and hyperscale facilities at the heart of the design process. It is rooted in simplicity and efficiency, with a simplified case construction and air path to deliver powerful cooling, using cutting-edge intelligent control.

Design features include a deep chilled water coil that delivers a large surface area for maximum cooling capacity, with low and high flow coil geometries to optimise pressure drop. Backward curved 630mm EC fans ensure that, unlike other large capacity coolers, the coil capacity is matched with powerful air flow to deliver on that potential, with a modified fan plenum to improve operational efficiency. Filtration options include both ISO-C-80 and ISO-C-90 (MERV 8 and 11 for 60Hz units) and are positioned on the coil face to minimise pressure drop. There is also an option to have zero filtration, for increased fan efficiency and air volume.

Each SmartCool ONE unit is delivered with the in-built helix control system, with the new c.pCO controls platform and an intuitive touch screen user interface. Using a PID (Proportional Integral Derivative) controller to manage supply/return air temperatures and regulate air flow, it also features an in-built ATS (automatic transfer switch) to ensure a prompt switchover in the event of a mains power supply crisis. SmartCool ONE has the intelligence to operate either as a standalone unit, a networked precision cooling circuit or with chillers as a complete HVAC system.

With capacity from 35kw to 1MW, 104 downflow models across 36 case sizes, left or right hand side pipework connections, multiple valve and filtration options and three power supplies (400V/50Hz, 460V/60Hz, 380V / 50Hz), SmartCool ONE offers the flexibility and efficiency to meet the demands of worldwide colocation and hyperscale data centres, looking to meet sustainability and performance targets.

Optimised for operation with lower approach temperatures and higher water-side Delta Ts, with return air temperature range 28°C to 45°C (82°F to 113°F) SmartCool ONE delivers extremely high system efficiencies, gaining significantly more capacity out of its footprint than other units, leading to best-in-class PUEs.

Stuart Kay, Sales and Marketing Director for Airedale in the US says, “The growing trend for not only large cooling loads, but also varying loads – sometimes across the same data hall – means we have to respond to the marketplace with scalable, powerful and efficient solutions that deliver the required cooling durt whilst meeting sustainable targets.”

Stuart continues, “SmartCool ONE is our first truly global product, taking the best of our precision technology and data centre expertise and delivering a powerful and high efficiency critical cooling unit suitable for today’s colo and hyperscale data centre marketplace.”