Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, and ITE are joining forces through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to solidify a collaborative partnership that will advance knowledge transfer, education, and hands-on experience in the field of water management and sustainable operations.

Nalco Water will deliver lectures on data centre-specific topics such as water reclaim, reuse, and recycling, as well as sustainable design, maintenance practices, and artificial intelligence in data centre operations.

In addition, the partnership entails a comprehensive knowledge exchange programme, with learning opportunities and practical water management applications.

Nalco Water will provide a learning online portal accessible to students and will include training modules covering water fundamentals, water safety, safe chemical handling, reverse osmosis systems, and analytical field testing. The programme will benefit current student engineers working in the data centre industry, Ecolab claims.

Speaking at the MOU signing, Ms. Poh Li San, MP Sembawang West and Deputy Chairperson GPC for Sustainability and Environment, comments, “In line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the government is proactively encouraging the delivery of best-in-class power generation technology that meets emission standards and reduces carbon emissions. The whole-of-nation plan highly supports collaboration between private organisations and institutions to drive innovation in sustainable data centre technologies and practices that improve energy efficiencies, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the overall sustainability of data centre operations.”

“We are thrilled to formalise this collaboration with ITE”, adds Mr Gregory Lukasik, Senior Vice President and Market Head of Southeast Asia at Ecolab. “Ecolab recognises the vital role of data centres in supporting the digital infrastructure. In Singapore, our expertise helps data centres implement innovative water-efficient technologies and sustainable practices, aligning with the nation’s commitment to water conservation while meeting the demands of a digital-driven economy. This strategic partnership represents our commitment to fostering knowledge transfer and cultivating the next generation of talent in water management and environmental sustainability.”

Ms Low Khah Gek, CEO of ITE, notes, “ITE and Ecolab share the same commitment towards sustainability and innovation. Through this collaboration, we hope to catalyse positive change across the industry and society by providing some 200 work-study diploma trainees with access to educational resources and hands-on experiences in sustainable water management, water auditing and more.”

