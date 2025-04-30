Panduit announces the passing of its Chief Technology Officer

Author: Simon Rowley

It is with profound sadness that Panduit Corp has announced the unexpected passing of its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Brett Lane on 25 April.

In his role as CTO, Dr. Lane was responsible for driving sustainable business growth by delivering a continuous flow of innovative solutions through research, advanced development, and corporate entrepreneurship.

“Brett’s passion for innovation was truly contagious, touching everyone who had the privilege of working with him,” comments Shannon McDaniel, Panduit President and CEO. “Over his 25-year career in engineering and product management at Panduit, he was a tireless champion for curiosity, invention, and excellence.”

Before becoming CTO in 2018, Dr. Lane held a variety of technical and commercial leadership positions within the Panduit R&D organisation. His passion for technological advancement and a customer-focused approach led his teams to deliver ground-breaking innovations while delivering efficient volume manufacturing processes and effective product life cycle management.

Additionally, his contributions to the communications industry through standards development organisations and technical forums have greatly enhanced Panduit’s operations. Dr. Lane was respected widely as an industry expert with a highly collaborative style, holding multiple leadership positions within the domestic and international standards community. He also authored over 40 technical publications and holds 19 US patents.

