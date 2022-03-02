Iceotope and nVent Electric have announced they are to showcase their Ku:l Micro Data Centre, for the first time in Europe on stand D421 at Data Centre World 2022, ExCel, London. The new solution was recently launched featuring up to five, chassis-level precision cooled HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen 10 servers, housed in a half-height nVent Schroff Varistar enclosure.

Stuart Crump, Director of Sales at Iceotope Technologies says, “For companies that want to place heavy-lift edge computing processing capabilities in close proximity to the point of data production and use, the new Ku:l Micro Data Centre provides an ideal solution. The live tech on show on the nVent stand, D421, is the first opportunity for potential customers and data centre enthusiasts in Europe to witness and experience the flexibility of the solution first-hand.”

“The collaboration between Iceotope and nVent has quickly delivered innovative modular solutions for data centres, edge and high-performance computing (HPC) applications,” comments Marc Caiola, nVent Senior Director, Data Center and Networking Solutions. “Based upon nVent’s flexible and modular portfolio of racks and enclosures, we have integrated in-row cooling and cooling distributions units (CDUs) with Iceotope’s immersion cooling technologies to provide an easy-to-deploy and scalable approach for high density IT in any environment.”

Iceotope’s precision liquid-cooling technology enables up to 3.5kW of cooling per individual IT chassis to provide a compact, effective, and energy-efficient solution for distributed IT networks. With built-in heat rejection, it’s also ultra-efficient and near silent in operation. Advanced Out-of-Band Management allows complete control of the entire system, remotely.

The new Ku:l Micro Data Centre solution offers extreme cooling performance by maximising cooling directly to the hotspots with precision delivery of dielectric coolant. The technology captures close to 100% of the heat generated from every part of the system, also eliminating the requirement of server fans and other air movement, equipment to increase reliability and reduce both capital and service costs.

An HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server is integrated into each sealed liquid-cooled chassis, protecting critical IT from the surrounding atmosphere. The sealed, leak-proof chassis creates a controlled environment that is impervious to airborne particulate and gaseous contaminants as well as humidity. With reliable, efficient heat recovery the Ku:l Micro Data Centre solution can maintain data centre density whilst offering improved energy efficiency right where you need it, regardless of location.

Come and visit nVent and Iceotope at Data Centre World, stand D421, 3rd- 4th March 2022, for a deeper dive into liquid cooling and the latest innovative technologies.