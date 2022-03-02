The CyberScotland Partnership has supported 1,273 businesses to plan and recover from a cyber incident via its incident response plan.

The Partnership has grown from 10 to 16 organisations in that time and now includes CENSIS, YouthLink Scotland, and the IASME Consortium, as well as origin partners which include Scottish Government, Police Scotland, and the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC). The UK National Cyber Security Centre serves as technical advisor.

Over the past year, the partnership has collaborated on cyber security campaigns for a range of audiences including raising awareness among students on how to stay secure online and providing advice to Glasgow businesses during COP26.

Jude McCorry, Chair of the CyberScotland Partnership, says: “We’ve seen the community spirit flourish in Scotland in recent years; the CyberScotland Partnership portal has built on that, relying on multiple organisations to share information so we all emerge stronger in the end. Looking ahead, we will continue to collaborate and focus our efforts on ensuring that businesses and individuals throughout the country are prepared to deal with cyber incidents.”

Mark Gallacher, Cybercrime Harm Prevention Inspector, Police Scotland adds: “Cybercrime has come to the fore in recent years, and it can truly devastate its victims. The CyberScotland Partnership is a vital collaboration, providing clear and coherent information to support individuals and organisations in their efforts to stay secure and resilient.”

The 16 participating organisations in the CyberScotland Partnership are: CENSIS; College Development Network; Education Scotland; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; National Cyber Security Centre; Police Scotland; ScotlandIS; Scottish Business Resilience Centre; Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations; Scottish Enterprise; Scottish Government; Scottish Social Services Council; Skills Development Scotland; YoungScot; YouthLink Scotland; and IASME Consortium.

CyberScotland is funded by the Scottish Government.