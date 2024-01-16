nLighten UK, formerly Proximity Data Centres, has announced John Fitsiou as the latest addition to its rapidly expanding UK sales team.

John has been appointed as Account Director. He brings a wealth of experience to nLighten, having previously held key positions in the data centre and telecoms industries. His career includes senior positions at EXA Infrastructure and GTT, along with a substantial tenure at Interoute.

Commenting on his new appointment, John says, “Joining nLighten at this dynamic phase in the company’s next stage development is extremely compelling. The surge in demand for edge and AI services presents significant new business opportunities which nLighten is ideally positioned to address through our range of high quality regional edge data centre services, underpinned by our continually growing and highly connected nationwide and pan-European edge platform.”

Justin Nesbitt, UK Sales Director at nLighten, adds, “Having John on board as part of our rapidly expanding sales team is a major gain for us. As we accelerate our UK business growth his extensive industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable assets to call upon.”

