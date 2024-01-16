Savills has expanded its EMEA data centre advisory team with the appointment of Rupert Duckworth, who joins as Associate Director at the firm’s Margaret Street head office.

Rupert has more than six years’ experience in the real estate sector, specialising in data centre advisory. Joining from DC Byte, a leading market intelligence platform, he provided consultancy services to clients on both core and emerging data centre markets in the EMEA region. Rupert worked closely with data centre operators, investors and developers, supporting entry into new markets, as well as advising on specific development and investment opportunities. Prior to this, he was a chartered surveyor at GL Hearn.

At Savills, Rupert will work alongside Scott Newcombe and Cameron Bell, focusing on pan-European markets, primarily across the operator and hyperscale communities. He will also lead on market research, playing a key role in identifying future emerging markets.

Rupert comments, “I am very excited to be joining Savills as part of the EMEA data centre advisory team, especially as the sector continues to evolve. With rapid advancements in technology and shifting geographies, clients require more guidance than ever when it comes to growth strategy.”

Scott Newcombe, Head of EMEA Data Centre Advisory at Savills, adds, “We are very pleased to welcome Rupert to the team. He has a wealth of industry knowledge gained whilst working alongside market leading operators, investors and occupiers that will no doubt present exciting new opportunities for our clients.”

