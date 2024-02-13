nLighten UK has announced the addition of three more members to its expanding UK sales team. This is the third round of UK sales appointments in only six months, following nLighten’s acquisition of Proximity Data Centres last year, underscoring the edge colocation data centre provider’s ongoing commitment to driving UK sales growth and strengthening existing strategic relationships.

Peter Seabright joins nLighten UK as Account Director from BlueCat, a global provider of mission-critical network and cloud infrastructure software. During his 25 years of career, Peter held senior account management positions at major organisations such as Claranet, Dell, Fujitsu and Palo Alto Networks. A seasoned customer relationship management professional, he has extensive experience of managing business-lead transformations of complex software and infrastructure technologies into the retail, technology and service provider sectors.

Andrew Ward joins the nLighten UK sales team as Account Director. He brings over a decade’s experience in corporate client business development and account management gained at BT Global Services, Vodafone, Phoenix IT and Sunguard Availability Services. Andrew has worked on strategic engagements across multiple verticals including banking and finance, insurance, transport, logistics and the public sector, helping clients overcome complex business, IT, strategic and tactical challenges.

Rizwaan Raja joins as Senior Sales Engineer, previously he worked at Black Box as a Solutions Architect. With a robust background in data centre operations and solutions architecture, his 15-year career includes IT engineering roles at Cable & Wireless, Legrand, Standard Chartered Bank and Raritan. Rizwaan has a proven track-record in understanding technical issues and tailoring best-in-class solutions that meet and exceed expectations. He is passionate about building strong customer relationships and thrives on the challenges of helping organisations maximise the potential of their data centre infrastructure.

Commenting on these latest key appointments, Justin Nesbitt, UK Sales Director at nLighten, says, “I am delighted to welcome Peter, Andrew and Rizwaan to nLighten UK. Their individual and collective experience further strengthens and complements our rapidly expanding sales team’s ability to win new business as well as maintain and grow existing client and partner relationships.”