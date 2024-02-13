NTT, a global IT infrastructure and services company, has announced that its global data centres division will develop and operate its first data centre campus in the Paris market, a key data centre region in Europe.

The data centre campus comprises 14.4 hectares (approximately 35.5 acres) and will support a planned capacity of 84MW of critical IT load across three data centres. The site is located 50km south of Paris, in the municipalities of Le Coudray-Montceaux and Corbeil-Essonnes, in close proximity to key digital infrastructure and has power reserved for day one deployment.

“Paris is a significant addition to our global offering and an important area in our expansion efforts,” says Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centers and Submarine Cable. “We are pleased to continue to add to our existing portfolio and market share in EMEA and enhance our client offerings to include Paris.”

“This investment complements our existing and growing presence in Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, and will complete our footprint in the FLAP Tier 1 markets in Europe,” says Florian Winkler, Chief Executive Officer EMEA and Global Chief Operating Officer, NTT Global Data Centers. “We will develop our presence in the Paris metro area in close partnership with the local municipalities, partners, and the government. The addition of Paris builds upon our long-term proven track record of developing and operating in continental Europe and the UK, and is a precursor for NTT’s further expansion and growth in both, existing and additional new markets in Europe.”

Logistics Capital Partners had first acquired the former brownfield site in 2019 through a public auction and subsequently managed the demolition, decontamination, and obtained the permits and necessary power connections for data centre usage. It will remain strategically involved to support the development and delivery of this new campus.