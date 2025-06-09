New Kao Data campaign highlights women

Author: Joe Peck

Kao Data, a developer and operator of high-performance data centres, announces the launch of ‘Critical Careers: Celebrating Women in Digital Infrastructure,’ a new campaign that highlights the stories, careers, and contributions of women across the digital infrastructure sector.

With the sector evolving at unprecedented speed to support AI, cloud, and enterprise innovation, the project brings together interviews with women from all backgrounds, geographies, ages, and disciplines. From engineering to real estate, from marketing to HR, the women featured in Critical Careers represent a wide spectrum of roles and life experiences. Many are well-known industry leaders, while others may be less familiar by name.

“Critical Careers aims to celebrate the remarkable women who are thriving in digital infrastructure. We wanted to take an in-depth look at the countless, impactful contributions women from all disciplines and at all stages of their careers are making to the industry,” says Kalay Moody, Chief People Officer at Kao Data. “What we discovered is that no two stories are the same, but together they reflect the importance of diverse experiences in driving progress and innovation in mission critical infrastructure.”

“Women in the data centre industry bring a balance that is essential for holistic problem-solving and innovation. By integrating different perspectives and approaches, teams can achieve more balanced and effective solutions,” comments Cláudia Alves, Strategic Negotiator, Google. “Critical Careers is showcasing all the ways women are making a difference in the data centre industry and that there’s no one way to lead, contribute, or succeed.”

