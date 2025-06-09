Nebius launches in the UK

Author: Joe Peck

Nebius, an AI infrastructure company, today announced the expansion of its global AI infrastructure footprint with a deployment of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs in the UK.

The deployment should enhance the UK’s national digital infrastructure and drive long-term economic growth by enabling British firms – from start-ups to enterprises – to build AI using one of the world’s most advanced compute. It should also support the UK’s world-leading academic and research communities and public services, including the NHS.

Arkady Volozh, Founder and CEO of Nebius, says, “We’re pleased to be providing compute infrastructure that will support future innovation by British businesses, researchers, and the public sector. The UK is where AI is being built, tested, and deployed at scale across industries from fintech to life sciences. Being here puts us closer to the start-ups, researchers, and enterprise leaders shaping what’s next.”

Nebius’ first investment in the UK is the latest milestone in its buildout of AI infrastructure to support AI innovation at scale. With the addition of the UK, Nebius will operate seven AI clusters in six countries across Europe, the US, and the Middle East, making the company one of the largest independent AI infrastructure builders globally.

The deployment of thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs in the UK is expected to be operational during Q4 2025.

Nebius AI Cloud leverages the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, and the company is the first Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner headquartered in Europe.

Dave Salvator, NVIDIA Director of Accelerated Computing Products, comments, “Local infrastructure gives enterprises and start-ups in every nation a foundation for building their own AI-enabled future. Nebius’ UK-based NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure will support British innovators in developing and deploying advanced reasoning, agentic, and physical AI applications.”

The GPU deployment supports a key objective laid out in the UK government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan to build up Britain’s domestic compute capacity. As well as benefiting British AI innovators and enterprises, the AI infrastructure being delivered by Nebius should contribute to supporting job creation and attracting additional investments into the UK’s AI economy.

Nebius recently launched its first specialist offering with a team led out of the UK to support the healthcare, life sciences, and biotech sectors. Other British customers include companies in financial services and generative AI, as well as research institutes such as the London Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

Nebius’ team in the UK also contributes to AI research, with in-house AI R&D also led out of London.

