Nasuni has announced the promotion of its Vice President of Product, Jim Liddle, to the role of Chief Innovation Officer. This new focus area will lead the development and implementation of the company’s data intelligence and AI strategies.

The appointment recognises Jim’s contributions over the last 12 months in evolving the Nasuni File Data Platform by providing data intelligence for customers, ranging from search to intelligent ransomware detection.

Jim brings expert knowledge and a track record of success in driving product innovation to his new role, where he will work closely with Nasuni’s cross-functional teams to harness the company’s technical expertise and culture of innovation. Prior to joining Nasuni, he was Founder and CEO at Storage Made Easy (SME).

Nasuni acquired the company in 2022 to strategically leverage its technology to build upon and develop new data management offerings that prioritise the full lifecycle of file data from creation and storage, to classification, search and interrogation.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that this role presents in helping Nasuni deliver on its commitment to further enhance its dynamic data management capabilities with emerging technologies,” states Jim Liddle, Chief Innovation Officer at Nasuni. “By empowering businesses to leverage the full potential of multiple and often disparate unstructured data sets, they are able to deliver more informed decision-making.”

Paul Flanagan, CEO at Nasuni, explains, “Data intelligence solutions are missing the largest dataset – unstructured data, because it is spread across silos of Network Attached Storage (NAS) infrastructure. Nasuni enables customers to consolidate these silos into an object store, providing the foundation to support the seamless integration of data intelligence and AI. Our acquisition of Jim’s former company, Storage Made Easy, reflected our determination to act quickly on this insight. Jim is the perfect person to help us fulfil our vision.”

