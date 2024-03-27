Nasuni, a leading hybrid cloud storage solution, has expanded its leadership team by appointing Michael Sotnick as Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development. In this role, Michael assumes responsibility for Nasuni’s global partnerships including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. He will also drive new strategic technology partnerships.

Michael brings more than 30 years of senior-level partnership experience across data infrastructure, security, management, and cloud. He joins Nasuni from Pure Storage, where he served as the Vice President of Alliances and Business Development. While at Pure Storage, he helped architect the company’s growth from $400 million to $3bn.



“Partners are core to Nasuni’s success. Michael’s long tenure at Pure Storage disrupting the legacy storage industry is very similar to our approach of disrupting legacy NAS with a cloud-based approach,” says David Grant, President at Nasuni. “He brings great experience, stemming from more than three decades in growth stage and large public companies, including a track record of building partnerships at scale. Nasuni achieved phenomenal growth in 2023 with a 46% increase in new customer bookings and a 30% increase in ARR year over year. With the addition of Michael to our leadership team, we are well positioned for our next major milestones.”

Before Pure Storage, he held leadership positions at VERITAS, SAP, Quest Software (acquired by Dell), Moovweb (acquired by Edgio), among others.

“I am thrilled to be joining Nasuni’s leadership team at this stage of the company’s growth,” says Michael Sotnick, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Nasuni. “Nasuni is solving critical data challenges for its customers and is architecturally poised for deeper partner integration. Nasuni has a compelling and holistic approach to data – amplified by the rise of AI and data intelligence, which differentiates it from the competition. With the backdrop of great partnerships and integrations in place already, I look forward to enhancing the value we can bring to our shared customers.”