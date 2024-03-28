Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has been granted planning permission to proceed with its new, 40MW, sustainable data centre in Kenwood Point, Greater Manchester.

Described as a significant investment for Stockport and granted unanimous approval by members of Stockport Council following a rigorous planning and consultation process, the news marks another step forward in the continued expansion of Kao Data’s industrial-scale data centre platform, and the further emergence of the UK’s ‘next-tier’ data centre hub outside of London.

Kao Data’s new Greater Manchester facility represents an inward investment of £350 million into the region and has the potential to boost Stockport’s local economy by £155 million during its construction period, according to a recent report from Nicol Economics.

Central to the approval was Kao Data’s detailed public consultation process, in which it worked with JLL and Cavendish Consulting to engage key members of the local business, residential and public sector communities to ensure the data centre will play a vital role within the region’s digital economy.

Further, its tangible commitments to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers were also recognised as a pivotal part of decision-making, reinforcing Kao Data’s ethos for environmental social and governance (ESG), and its plans to engage with schools, colleges, and universities to support Mayor Andy Burnham’s vision for a Greater Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc) by helping support technical career pathways for local students.

“I’m delighted to see that planning for our new cutting-edge facility has been approved by Stockport Council, and to see the region claim its position as the UK’s foremost next-tier data centre hub outside of London,” says Doug Loewe, CEO of Kao Data. “As the UK accelerates its ambitions to become a world-leader in AI, and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) continues its mission to ensure the region is a world-class destination for business, our new data centre will play a pivotal part in its technological and economic future.”

“This is an important milestone for Kao Data, as the plans to bring the technological benefits of our advanced data centre platform to the North of England are approved to proceed,” says David Bloom, Founder and Chairman, Kao Data. “Since inception, I have always believed that our organisation would play a vital role in serving the UK’s scientific, research and AI communities, and as we blaze a new trail into Greater Manchester, helping to pave a new path to the skyscrapers for local students’, I’m excited to see those plans become reality.”

The 40,000m2 former industrial site, which will become operational in late 2025 following its sustainable redevelopment, will create a leading infrastructure hub to support Greater Manchester’s fast-growing and diverse technology ecosystem, positioning the region as one of the UK’s largest high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) clusters outside of London and the Oxford-Cambridge arc, and as a focal point in the Government’s technological and economic ambitions.

Furthermore, Kao Data’s BREEAM-certified and NVIDIA DGX-Ready data centre platform will create one of the UK’s most sustainable and energy efficient homes for intensive GPU-powered computing applications, providing an SLA-backed PUE as low as <1.2, being powered by 100% renewable energy, and utilising hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in its backup power generators.