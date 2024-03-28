Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-native networking, has announced that its cloud-native solutions will now be supported by a cloud instance in the UK.

With the latest expansion of the Juniper cloud, customers and partners in the region benefit from local hosting and storage on top of the proven benefits already available via a microservices cloud architecture, which include up to 90% reduction in network trouble tickets, 85% fewer truck rolls, and up to 85% lower operational expenditures.

Juniper is the only vendor with a fully integrated AI-Native portfolio of solutions. By uniquely bringing wireless access, wired access, SD-WAN, indoor location, network access control, and the industry’s only AI-native virtual network assistant (Marvis) under a common Mist AI engine and microservices cloud infrastructure, Juniper’s AI-native solution is the quickest to deploy and easiest to operate, resulting in the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) and operational expenses (OPEX) and the best end-to-end assured user experiences.

It is becoming increasingly important to validate where data is stored due to data privacy and cyber security concerns. The launch of the UK cloud instance enables it to deliver all of the above benefits, while also adhering to regional security standards. Juniper’s presence extends to local instances in Australia, Germany, UAE and the US, underscoring its growing momentum in the market.