Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has announced that it has been selected to host one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers at an AI-ready data centre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This collaboration, spearheaded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), will grant researchers from Denmark’s public and private sectors access to a NVIDIA-powered AI supercomputer, in addition to NVIDIA software platforms, training, and expertise.

The NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputer is equipped with 191 NVIDIA DGX H100 systems, integrating over 1,500 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and interconnected using the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform. The DGX SuperPOD also includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for pretrained models, optimised frameworks, and accelerated data science software libraries. Digital Realty’s advanced, AI-ready infrastructure will provide the foundation for this powerful system, enabling the National Centre for AI Innovation – formed through the collaboration – in Denmark to accelerate research and innovation in various fields, including healthcare, life sciences, and climate research.

Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty, comments, “Digital Realty is at the forefront of crafting the digital future, transcending mere infrastructure development to become architects of tomorrow. Our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, AI-ready infrastructure is not just about accelerating AI adoption – it’s about pioneering the next wave of innovation. We envision Digital Realty as more than a meeting place for AI; we aim to establish it as the premier nexus for private AI, where enterprises and data converge. Here, scientific breakthroughs are realised, industries are transformed, and the future is moulded by the synergy of technology and imagination.”

“We are delighted to be working with Digital Realty,” says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, Chief Executive Officer of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. “With their superb track record of operational excellence and tangible commitment to sustainability, they are the ideal partner to host the supercomputer and help take this exciting initiative forward.”

The supercomputer will be housed in one of Digital Realty’s data centres in Copenhagen, which have been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2020. It has more than 1GW of renewable energy under contract globally and is a signatory to the EU Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, committing to carbon neutrality for its European data centres by 2030.