Staffordshire-based air compressor specialist, Motivair, has upgraded its IT infrastructure to a fully managed suite of cloud-based solutions, to boost business productivity and protect its business from cyber attacks.

With over 60 years’ experience, Motivair is an independent specialist in maintaining, repairing and installing all brands of high and low-pressure compressors, blowers, vacuum pumps, and compressed air equipment and systems.

With four offices across the UK, in Waltham Cross, Gloucester, Walsall and Burntwood in Staffordshire, and engineers nationwide, Motivair serves businesses in all industries but recognised it had outgrown its IT support provider and on-site IT infrastructure. With an eye towards continuing its UK expansion, Motivair needed a proactive, modernised cloud-based IT infrastructure to ensure operational efficiency.

After a competitive tender process, Motivair appointed OGL Computer as its technology partner, thanks to the Kidderminster-based IT services provider’s expertise. OGL Computer’s proposed solutions focus on reducing Motivair’s IT team’s time spent on repetitive IT tasks, so that the IT team could concentrate on more important IT projects.

OGL Computer conducted a detailed IT audit and roadmap detailing how the company could minimise risk and downtime with a flexible and scalable IT infrastructure. Motivair then implemented a secure cloud backup solution from Datto. Ensuring maximum security, accessibility and reliability, Datto’s technology also provides reassurance against ransomware, which was not offered by Motivair’s previous backup. The firm also implemented OGL Computer’s patch management solution to ensure workstations, servers and routers are updated, stable and secure.

Seeking proactive security measures, Motivair has modernised its cyber security by investing in a next-generation anti-virus, Carbon Black Defense, from OGL Computer’s Cyber Security division, CyberGuard Technologies.

Motivair adopted a fully managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution which gives the business cost-effective security protection via 24/7 access to CyberGuard’s SOC (Security Operations Centre) team as a first line of defence.

Although Motivair has always had solid security practices in place, ever-changing cyber security attack methods meant that its IT hardware needed some modernisation to boost overall performance across the network. Jason Morrison, System Administrator at Motivair, explains: “The cyber security threats are changing rapidly. This is why we decided it was time for a more proactive approach to help monitor potential threats more closely.”

CyberGuard’s SOC continually monitors Motivair’s network and endpoints for any potential threats in real-time, to identify serious incidents and inform the company about those, in order to mitigate them before they occur. Motivair is one of a small number of UK SMEs utilising 10GB technology across its entire network, this has led to improved productivity.