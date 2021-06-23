Brady offers reliable cable and component identification solutions designed for your data centre room. Visit our booth at DATA CENTRE WORLD Virtual show (7-8 July 2021) and discover our professional printers, durable materials and advanced RFID technologies, to find out how we can make your processes more efficient.
Curious about our solutions for data centres?
Check out our practical tools and learn more about RFID labelling, portable printers and brand new BradyGrip Print-on-Hook material. Find out more >>
Read our case study and learn how we have helped our customers to automate data centre real-time asset tracking with passive, custom RFID labels. Read the case study >>