Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure aimed at accelerating networking and storage performance in data centres with high efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs).

Fungible’s technologies help enable high performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data centre infrastructure with reliability and security.

The Fungible team will join Microsoft’s data centre infrastructure engineering teams and will focus on delivering multiple DPU solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements.

This announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long term differentiated investments in its data centre infrastructure, which enhances its broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data centre server density, optimising energy efficiency and reducing costs.