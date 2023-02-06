A global MEP engineering design company is continuing to grow rapidly as its global workforce expands. In the last 12 months, UK-headquartered Black and White Engineering (B&W) has become a 380 strong global team, a 34% increase in employees since the end of 2021. UK and Europe headcount has increased by nearly a third (32%) and the firm now employs a UK team of 100, with offices in Newcastle, Edinburgh and London – as well as multiple locations globally.

B&W is currently a £30 million revenue business due to its expanding client base and is now focused on strengthening its team of engineering design experts by recruiting up to 100 more specialists over the next 12 months. The company delivers innovative sustainable MEP design services across a number of industries, with a particular specialism in data centre MEP design.

Current global projects include a number of data centre developments across the UK and Europe, Middle East and APAC as well as high rise projects in the Middle East and buildings projects in the UK.

Rachel Ovington, Global HR Director at B&W, says, “Our people are fundamental to our growth, and we’ve been working hard on developing our HR strategy – which is focused on attracting and retaining talent, and developing careers through learning and employee wellbeing. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop a strong people-led strategy which is centred around our ‘one global team’ approach.

“Since I joined B&W my priority has been to establish our global approach to employee engagement, develop great talent and establish a stronger employer brand. We prioritise developing specialists through maintaining individuals’ focus on specific sectors, while also encouraging employee mobility with access to projects across the global business which exposes them to a broad spectrum of clients, environments and experience. We also have a passion for graduate recruitment and developing the next generation of engineering leaders, which is critical to our future as we grow our dynamic and talented global team.”

Working with specialist talent partner and recruitment specialists, Talentheads, B&W is looking to recruit across a number of roles including senior and principal engineers, BIM coordinators and managers, design engineers, power systems engineers, and document controllers. The firm has created opportunities from entry and graduate level employees, through to senior leadership roles. Investment in young people across different regions is prioritised with B&W supporting government and industry initiatives to attract more emerging talent to the MEP design sector, playing a key role in developing future generations of global MEP engineers.

Mick Cairns, CEO at B&W, says, “Our people-driven strategy is the catalyst for the exciting growth trajectory we’re on. Focusing on employee development, mentor programmes and establishing stronger wellbeing strategies is paying off and we are committed to improving further. Our business model focuses on developing our specialist team through maintaining individuals’ focus on specific sectors. We encourage employee mobility and exposure to projects across the global business which enhances the knowledge and expertise of our team and gives us a strong advantage in serving our clients around the globe.

“Because of this, we are now proudly positioned as a global leading MEP design company. Our excellence in data centres and highly sustainable and resilient building designs have enabled us to become the ‘go-to’ specialist consultancy with over 380 employees in eight locations globally which means our teams can tap into expertise from any location, at any time, offering a 24/7 client service.

“At B&W, knowledge management and mentoring are key, and we spend a considerable amount of time with employees at all levels to ensure our culture and passion for excellence runs through every team member.”