DCI Data Centres (DCI) has announced the appointment of Nicholas Toh as the group Chief Executive Officer.

Nicholas is an industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience across data centres, finance and real estate investments. He joins DCI from STT Global Data Centres, where he was one of the key founding team members, having been instrumental in the growth and development of the business, most recently as CEO, North-East Asia. During his time with STT GDC, he led market entry into the mature markets of UK and Japan as well as strategic investments and partnerships into India, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Prior to joining STT, he was Senior Vice President at Securus Data Property Fund. An Australian national, Nicholas has also worked for Macquarie Group within the Banking and Financial Services group, as well as within Macquarie’s Real Estate group.

DCI Chair and Brookfield Global CEO Data Centres, Udhay Mathialagan says Nicholas brings an impressive track record in building data centre businesses across multiple geographies, marking a strategic milestone as DCI enters an accelerated growth phase.

“Nicholas’s appointment strengthens DCI’s growth trajectory as we look to build on our rapid growth in Australia and New Zealand by deepening our geographic and product strength in these markets in addition to targeted expansion across Asia. I am delighted to welcome Nicholas to the team,” adds Udhay.

“DCI’s growth and commitment to scale makes it an exciting time to join the company. DCI’s customer centric approach and ability to provide innovative solutions has enabled them to be a trusted partner, and I look forward to continuing to build the business and usher in new successes for our hyperscale customers,” Nicholas says.