LiveAction has announced the certification of packet capture and analysis software on high-performance Cisco Unified Computing Systems (UCS) servers.

Cisco UCS integrates computing, networking, and storage into a unified system, providing the essential foundation to drive your applications. Incorporating LiveAction’s packet capture and forensics capabilities, enables customers to obtain superior performance and reliability on UCS chassis, as well as faster MTTR for network and security incidents.

It boasts four key technical differentiators that give UCS customers valuable packet data and incident response abilities.

Unprecedented storage density, providing 3PB of effective storage in four rack units, 17x denser than common competitors Enhanced SASE/SSE visibility for Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN combining both performance and security data Powerful bi-directional workflows with Splunk that provide both network observability and forensic deep dive New, out-of-the-box workflows between SNA (formerly Stealthwatch) and LiveWire for forensic investigation

“With LiveAction packet capture and forensics running on UCS, we’re excited to give Cisco customers next-gen network intelligence and observability on best-in-class hardware,” says Francine Geist, CEO of LiveAction.