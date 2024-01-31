VIRTUS Data Centres has appointed Michael Dada as the Managing Director for VIRTUS Germany. This strategic move reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint across Europe, following the recent announcements of its Wustermark data centre campus and the VIRTUS Marienpark campus expansion.

Michael, who joined VIRTUS in January 2024, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business in Germany, including expansions, sales, data centre design, construction and operations. Michael is dedicated to continuing to build on the company’s position as a leading data centre operator, emphasising the highest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, without compromising operational resilience.

Neil Cresswell, CEO, VIRTUS, says, “We are pleased to welcome Michael to VIRTUS as the Managing Director for Germany. His experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with VIRTUS’ mission to provide cutting-edge data centre solutions across Europe. Michael’s leadership will play a pivotal role as we strengthen our presence across the territory. The continued growth of AI, predicted to triple that of cloud growth, opens up exciting opportunities to further push the boundaries of innovation and redefine what’s possible in the data centre industry. Our commitment to excellence and sustainability remains at the core of what we do.”

Michael adds, “It’s a really exciting time to be joining VIRTUS as we embark on this journey of growth and expansion in Europe. My focus is on ensuring VIRTUS remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering sustainable and resilient data centre solutions. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in terms of scale, sustainability, and operational excellence.”

Before joining VIRTUS, Michael spent over a decade at CBRE, where he successfully established and expanded the organisation’s data centre consultancy services in Germany. He holds a Master’s degree in Geography from the University of Münster and an MBA from the University of Applied Sciences in Biberach.

