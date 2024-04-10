Keepit, a market leader in cloud backup and recovery, and a provider of vendor-independent cloud for SaaS data protection, has announced the opening of its first two data centres in Switzerland. It is partnering with Equinix, a green digital infrastructure company, to operate the data centres. The new locations will enable Keepit to offer a data storage solution that complies with Swiss laws and regulations, for businesses inside and outside Switzerland.

“Our superior data centre strategy enables Keepit’s customers to instantly recover lost or compromised data,” says Jakob Østergaard, CTO of Keepit. “Equinix data centres are known worldwide for their excellent security standards. With each site holding full copies of user data – with two mirrored physical locations – our customers can be assured that their data is always available, regardless of the status of their SaaS provider. Through this infrastructure, Keepit can guarantee that all customer data remains in place without transferring middleware to servers outside the regions. We are proud to be the first and only provider that can make this claim.”

As part of the steady growth in the space of Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and data recovery, Keepit has decided to invest in the new Swiss data centres. Due to the exponential increase in data volume, driven by networked technologies and digitalisation, the need for secure and data protection-compliant backup solutions is also increasing. Keepit also has data centres in Germany, Denmark, UK, US, Canada and Australia.

The opening of the data centres underscores the company’s commitment to providing the fastest, most secure and efficient service to its growing customer base and partner network in Switzerland. The new locations will enable it to offer locally stored seamless, low-latency data backup and recovery services for leading SaaS platforms such as Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Azure DevOps, Power Platform, Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Zendesk.

Keepit’s claims that its unique infrastructure consists of multiple separate, mirrored data centres in each region, with each centre operating in active-active mode; this means that data is continuously replicated between centres. In the event of a single system failure, or even in the unlikely event of the loss of an entire data centre, the operation of the platform remains unaffected. Keepit shares that its customers’ data is, therefore, always available and can be restored at any time.

Keepit is working with Swiss IT consultancy firm, Joker IT, on this project. Joker IT considers Keepit’s new data centres a game-changer for its Swiss customers who can now store their data locally, in compliance with Swiss regulations.

Yannic Graber, Founder of Joker IT and Microsoft MVP, says, “With Keepit’s launch of Swiss data centres and with our expertise, we’re bringing the pinnacle of data privacy and compliance right to the heart of Switzerland. Together, we’re dedicated to empowering our customers with a cutting-edge SaaS backup solution that not only meets, but exceeds the Swiss standards for digital workplace security.”