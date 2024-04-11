DigiCert, a global provider of digital trust, has announced a strategic collaboration with Deutsche Telekom to enhance its digital certificates and identity management offerings. Leveraging the expertise of DigiCert, Deutsche Telekom claims that it will deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to the diverse needs of European customers.

The partnership with DigiCert equips Deutsche Telekom to address a wide spectrum of requirements, ranging from public key infrastructure and identity and access management to digital certificates and hardware security solutions for various devices, including smartphones and computers. With a single-source approach, Deutsche Telekom aims to cater to the demands of both its customers and their subsidiaries, ensuring seamless integration.

“This strategic move aligns with our commitment to maintain certified trust service provision in geo-redundant data centres, ensuring compliance with European legal standards,” says Andreas Brasching, Head of Trust Centre and Identity Security, Deutsche Telekom Security. “By joining forces, we fortify our position as a leader in the digital security landscape, ensuring that our offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while upholding the highest standards of data integrity and sovereignty.”

With an eye toward future advancements, Deutsche Telekom aims to enhance flexibility and scalability in its service offerings through collaboration with DigiCert. In an era characterised by rapid IoT proliferation and expanding attack surfaces, the partnership enables Deutsche Telekom to deliver agile, scalable platforms capable of meeting evolving security needs. Additionally, seamless identity management across diverse applications and device instances will enrich Deutsche Telekom’s security portfolio, empowering customers with greater control and agility in their digital ecosystems.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Deutsche Telekom, a renowned leader in digital innovation and trust services,” says Stuart Schielack, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances at DigiCert. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that empower businesses and individuals to navigate today’s complex digital landscape with confidence. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation and set new standards for digital trust and security in Europe and beyond.”