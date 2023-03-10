e2e-assure has announced that Jane Frankland has joined the business as an advisor. Bringing over two decades of experience, her appointment reinforces e2e’s commitment to nurturing a diverse and unique set of skills and knowledge to help guide the company.

Commenting on her new role, Jane says, “I’m thrilled to join e2e-assure and be part of a team that is dedicated to establishing trust, transparency and reliability in the increasingly complex world of cyber security. As experts in threat detection and response, an agile, innovative, and value-driven boutique player, serving clients of all sizes from the UK and Australia, e2e-assure serves an invaluable role in today’s uncertain and expanding digital world. As an advisor, I’m looking forward to helping them scale, further innovate, and create a securer future for all.”

Jane has built a stellar reputation as an award-winning leader, bestselling author, and women’s change agent. Referenced by Wiki, LinkedIn (as a Top Voice) and UNESCO, she works as a board advisor, speaker, consultant, coach and trainer. She is well-known for all the work she does to attract and retain women in cyber security through her writing, keynotes, consulting and her brand-new women’s career platform, The Source.

Rob Demain, CEO and Founder of e2e-assure comments, “We’re absolutely delighted and privileged to have Jane join the business. We recognised that, if we wanted to continue in our commitment to helping our customers succeed, we needed to ensure that we had someone with deep experience, a strong track record and gravitas. Visionary and highly respected within the market, Jane was a natural choice. We’re excited for her to be part of our journey, helping us to reinforce our mission – that is to give our customers greater access to faster, simpler and more cost-effective threat detection and response solutions.”