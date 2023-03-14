AirTrunk has linked 100% of its debt funding platforms to sustainability commitments following the raising of a $650 million Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL) in Japan. Across its financing platforms, AirTrunk has raised $5 billion in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) financing, making the company one of the largest issuers of sustainable financing in the data centre industry globally.

The incremental Japan SLL will finance a major expansion of AirTrunk TOK1 (TOK1) and is the first SLL for a data centre in Japan, and the first in APJ to combine operating energy and water efficiency as Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Energy and water are critical and interdependent resources that impact a data centre’s environmental footprint. As part of its commitment to accountability and transparency, AirTrunk continues to focus its financing KPIs on actual energy usage through operating power usage effectiveness (PUE) as opposed to design PUE.

AirTrunk plans to invest any margin incentives from the Japan SLL into social impact initiatives within Japan. Plans are underway to expand the program across APJ to support long term initiatives aligned to AirTrunk’s purpose of scaling and sustaining the region’s digital future. This will include supporting initiatives across four focus areas: equal digital access, STEM education, biodiversity and conservation, and innovation and research and development.

AirTrunk Chief Financial Officer, Prashant Murthy says, “By driving innovation in sustainable financing and creating a lasting impact in our communities, we are committed to powering positive industry change. We have now linked all our debt platforms to sustainability commitments, more than doubling our sustainable financing since our inaugural SLL launched in 2021. Our sustainable finance platform complements our recent commitment to net zero emissions by 2030.”