To celebrate and connect cyber security’s remarkable women and their allies, Nineteen Group, organiser of International Cyber Expo, has launched ‘Grab the Mic: Women in Cyber’. The brand-new event, held within the wider exhibition, is produced and hosted by Eleanor Dallaway, Founder of Assured Intelligence and former Editor of Infosecurity Magazine.

Kicking off the event will be a keynote entitled, ‘It Takes Two to Tango (If You Want to Tango Exceptionally Well)’, delivered by a female-male duo, a novel approach at a diversity event. The keynote will serve to reinforce the reality that we are stronger together, especially when on equal terms. This will then be followed by a panel discussion on ‘How to Land The Job of Your Dreams’, moderated by Eleanor.

Despite the longstanding cyber security skills gap, many still struggle to land their perfect job in the sector. The panel discussion will investigate this disconnect, and invite individuals from various backgrounds to offer their perspectives. This includes a cyber security recruiter, a hiring manager, a senior industry professional that has made it to the boardroom, and a newcomer to the sector. Audience members will also have a chance to ask the panellists questions and seek advice on landing the job of their dreams.

“I am over the moon to have the opportunity to bring another ‘women in cyber’ event to the sector, this time with International Cyber Expo as its home. I am as passionate today as I’ve ever been about improving inclusion in our industry, and nothing motivates me more than a room full of people who share that mission,” says Eleanor.

“I’ve designed this event with the attendee at the heart and soul of it. I’ve spoken to people who have expressed a desire for greater opportunity to network at these events, so we’ve made that a core focus. We’ve built in enough time to schmooze, make friends and seek new job opportunities, for those looking. I’ve also been told that attendees want a guarantee that they’ll be granted access. So, I’ve worked with Rachael at Nineteen Group to ensure we have an event space big enough to welcome every single person who registers – without fail.”

“We’ve been listening to what the cyber security community wants, and many of the women in the sector want the chance to be heard. This is why we’re delivering an inspiring and educational networking event for women and their allies in the industry,” says Rachael Shattock, Group Event Director at Nineteen Group.

“We are so pleased to have Eleanor Dallaway on board to help us bring this new event to life at International Cyber Expo 2023. With almost two decades of experience as a tech journalist, and having founded women in cyber security networking events in her time as editor of Infosecurity Magazine, she brings a wealth of insight and contacts that will no doubt make this event a huge success. Not to mention, she is a formidable industry role model in her own right.”

The event will be held on the Gallery Level at London Olympia on Tuesday, 26 September from 14:00 – 16:30 BST. Attendees can register online.