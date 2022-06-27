Infinity SDC has announced that it has signed an agreement with Green Mountain’s owner Azrieli Group to acquire its data centre business in Romford, East London.

Green Mountain plans to upgrade and modernise the sites to meet its strict sustainability standards. The data centre is already supported by 100% renewable energy and has significant future potential. It will be re-branded and brought to market as a Green Mountain location.

Stuart Sutton, CEO of Infinity SDC says: “I am delighted that the Infinity team and our East London Campus will become part of the highly successful Green Mountain business. It will accelerate the sustainable development of this key London location with immediate benefits for our customers and staff. Green Mountain has a vision to ‘Set the Green Standard’ which will bring a range of exciting options for our existing and future customers.”

Truls Dishington, COO of Green Mountain says: “I am pleased to welcome our new colleagues to the company, the experienced and competent workforce will complement the Green Mountain organisation well. We look forward to merging the two work cultures, where operational excellence is at the heart of both businesses.”