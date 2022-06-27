Hibernian FC is delighted to announce an innovative multi-year partnership with Acronis and Dunedin IT, technology and connectivity providers with end-to-end services.

Acronis will provide hybrid cloud solutions for backup, disaster recovery, secure file sync, and data access, to become Hibernian FC’s Principal Cyber Protection Partner. This partnership will be supported by the expertise of Dunedin IT, which will deliver Acronis cyber protection solutions to improve data storage and access, creating a more efficient and collaborative workflow.

In what is a significant agreement for the team, Acronis and Dunedin IT will have Principal Partner status at the club. Dunedin IT will have its logo printed on the lower back of the men’s first team home, away, and third kits for the start of the 2022/2023 season.

Hibernian FC’s Commercial Manager, Murray Milligen comments: “I’m delighted to be working in partnership with Acronis and Dunedin IT. Acronis is trusted with the cyber protection of some of the biggest institutions in European football, namely Manchester City, AFC Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. We are looking forward to a long and successful working relationship with Acronis and Dunedin IT as the delivery partner.”

Ronan McCurtin, VP Europe of Acronis states: “Acronis is extremely excited by this latest addition to our #CyberFit Sports programme, ensuring that the world’s biggest sports brands are fully protected. We are proud to be partnering with an exceptional service provider like Dunedin IT to deliver our expertise and services to Hibernian FC.”

David Inglis, Director of Dunedin IT, says: “Hibernian FC share our vision of an integrated approach to security and accessibility of business data, applications and systems. Success happens on and off the pitch, and we’re determined to keep the team safe and prosperous with our world-class protection methods. We believe Acronis is, without a doubt, the market leader in cybersecurity, and as an experienced IT Managed Service Provider across the country, Dunedin IT is ideally placed to deliver and manage the systems to help protect one of Hibernian’s key players – its data!”