Every year, businesses spend huge amounts of money and time dealing with infected computer systems and policing unauthorised access. Whilst it remains necessary to have systems in place should either of these occur, it is far better to prevent them from happening at all.

Facilities managers and installers of IT/AV systems can do just that with Lindy’s inexpensive, easy to fit, and highly effective family of Port Blockers. These handy items simply prevent systems from being compromised in the first place by physically preventing unauthorised access.

The products block users from hard-wiring phones, pen-drives, MP3 players and other personal devices to USB ports and come with their own colour coded lock and key combination should access or removal of the lock be desirable. They are easy to install and with the key easy to un-lock. With virtually no maintenance costs and additional keys and locks available, these devices provide almost unlimited scalability.

Delivering the ability to block all types of USB ports, including Type C and Type A, and available in versions for PC/Laptop style products and tablets, IT security managers can be sure of finding the right product to suit their needs. To use, simply plug the ‘keylock’ into the port, release the latch and the lock remains in place. Plug the key back into the lock to remove.

The protection does not end there however, as the range can also block access to RJ-45 network ports as well as USBs. The Lindy RJ-45 Port Blocker blocks open network ports to prevent users from connecting cables, devices or inserting foreign objects without permission.

With SD Port Blockers, system administrators can physically prevent users from inserting SD cards and other SD devices to their computers to copy data or introduce viruses.

All the products come with a two-year warranty and are available in a wide variety of colour coded choices and pack sizes, so facilities managers and IT professionals can always be sure they have the right level of stock.